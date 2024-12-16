Edokpaigbe leads Seattle U against Kennesaw State after 20-point performance

Kennesaw State Owls (3-5) at Seattle U Redhawks (2-8) Seattle; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U faces Kennesaw…

Kennesaw State Owls (3-5) at Seattle U Redhawks (2-8)

Seattle; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U faces Kennesaw State after Candy Edokpaigbe scored 20 points in Seattle U’s 72-64 loss to the Weber State Wildcats.

The Redhawks have gone 1-2 in home games. Seattle U has a 1-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Owls are 1-4 on the road. Kennesaw State is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.8 turnovers per game.

Seattle U is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 39.2% Kennesaw State allows to opponents. Kennesaw State averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Seattle U gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edokpaigbe is scoring 11.0 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Redhawks.

Keyarah Berry averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

