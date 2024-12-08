Eaton leads Memphis against Southern Miss after 20-point showing

Memphis Tigers (2-5) at Southern Miss Eagles (3-6) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on Southern…

Memphis Tigers (2-5) at Southern Miss Eagles (3-6)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on Southern Miss after Elauna Eaton scored 20 points in Memphis’ 78-71 loss to the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Eagles have gone 3-0 at home. Southern Miss averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Tigers have gone 0-3 away from home. Memphis allows 82.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.4 points per game.

Southern Miss’ average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Memphis gives up. Memphis averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Southern Miss gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melyia Grayson is scoring 15.3 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Eagles.

TI’lan Boler is averaging 15.6 points for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

