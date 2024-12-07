Eaton leads Memphis against Southern Miss after 20-point game

Memphis Tigers (2-5) at Southern Miss Eagles (3-6) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces Southern Miss…

Memphis Tigers (2-5) at Southern Miss Eagles (3-6)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces Southern Miss after Elauna Eaton scored 20 points in Memphis’ 78-71 loss to the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Eagles have gone 3-0 at home. Southern Miss has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

The Tigers have gone 0-3 away from home. Memphis allows 82.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.4 points per game.

Southern Miss’ average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Memphis gives up. Memphis averages 72.9 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 73.8 Southern Miss gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melyia Grayson is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Eagles.

TI’lan Boler is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

