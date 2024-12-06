Eastern Washington visits South Dakota State after Cook’s 20-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-7) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-3) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern…

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-7) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-3)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington takes on South Dakota State after Andrew Cook scored 20 points in Eastern Washington’s 87-81 victory over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Jackrabbits are 4-0 in home games. South Dakota State is fourth in the Summit League scoring 79.2 points while shooting 48.4% from the field.

The Eagles are 0-5 on the road. Eastern Washington is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Cook averaging 12.5.

South Dakota State is shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 50.3% Eastern Washington allows to opponents. Eastern Washington averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game South Dakota State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oscar Cluff is shooting 70.7% and averaging 18.3 points for the Jackrabbits.

Sebastian Hartmann averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc.

