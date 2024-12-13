Eastern Washington visits Ejim and Gonzaga

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-7) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-6) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga hosts Eastern Washington…

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-7) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-6)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga hosts Eastern Washington after Yvonne Ejim scored 22 points in Gonzaga’s 74-72 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 on their home court. Gonzaga has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 0-4 on the road. Eastern Washington is eighth in the Big Sky scoring 63.1 points per game and is shooting 37.0%.

Gonzaga’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington averages 63.1 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 73.3 Gonzaga allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allie Turner is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.9 points and 3.2 assists.

Peyton Howard is averaging 16.2 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.