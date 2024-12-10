Eastern Washington plays Washington on 7-game road slide

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-8) at Washington Huskies (6-3, 0-2 Big Ten) Seattle; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies…

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-8) at Washington Huskies (6-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

Seattle; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -13.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington will try to stop its seven-game road skid when the Eagles visit Washington.

The Huskies have gone 4-1 in home games. Washington is second in the Big Ten with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Great Osobor averaging 3.3.

The Eagles are 0-6 in road games. Eastern Washington ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmett Marquardt averaging 1.3.

Washington is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points lower than the 49.2% Eastern Washington allows to opponents. Eastern Washington has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osobor is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Huskies.

Andrew Cook is averaging 17 points and 1.8 steals for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

