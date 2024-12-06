Eastern Washington hosts Frost and North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison (5-3) at Eastern Washington Eagles (2-6) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota…

North Dakota State Bison (5-3) at Eastern Washington Eagles (2-6)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State faces Eastern Washington after Marisa Frost scored 27 points in North Dakota State’s 83-74 win over the Montana Grizzlies.

The Eagles have gone 2-1 in home games. Eastern Washington is ninth in the Big Sky with 12.0 assists per game led by Peyton Howard averaging 3.4.

The Bison are 1-1 on the road. North Dakota State ranks seventh in the Summit with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Avery Koenen averaging 5.0.

Eastern Washington is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 40.9% North Dakota State allows to opponents. North Dakota State has shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Eastern Washington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Howard is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 16 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals.

Koenen is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Bison.

