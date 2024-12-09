Eastern Washington faces Washington on 7-game road slide

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-8) at Washington Huskies (6-3, 0-2 Big Ten) Seattle; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington…

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-8) at Washington Huskies (6-3, 0-2 Big Ten)

Seattle; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington hits the road against Washington looking to end its seven-game road losing streak.

The Huskies are 4-1 in home games. Washington ranks fifth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 34.8 rebounds. Great Osobor leads the Huskies with 9.3 boards.

The Eagles have gone 0-6 away from home. Eastern Washington is 2-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

Washington averages 69.8 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 81.3 Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington averages 72.4 points per game, 3.8 more than the 68.6 Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osobor is shooting 39.2% and averaging 13.9 points for the Huskies.

Sebastian Hartmann averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.