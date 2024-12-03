Eastern Washington faces North Dakota after Cook’s 23-point showing

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (3-4) at Eastern Washington Eagles (1-7) Cheney, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (3-4) at Eastern Washington Eagles (1-7)

Cheney, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington hosts North Dakota after Andrew Cook scored 23 points in Eastern Washington’s 88-80 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Eagles are 1-1 in home games. Eastern Washington gives up 82.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.3 points per game.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 1-2 away from home. North Dakota ranks ninth in the Summit League shooting 28.1% from 3-point range.

Eastern Washington is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 45.2% North Dakota allows to opponents. North Dakota averages 68.6 points per game, 13.7 fewer points than the 82.3 Eastern Washington allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Hartmann averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc.

Treysen Eaglestaff is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, while averaging 18.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

