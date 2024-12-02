Eastern Michigan visits Loyola Chicago after Henry’s 28-point showing

Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-0) Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan faces Loyola…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-0)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan faces Loyola Chicago after Christian Henry scored 28 points in Eastern Michigan’s 98-89 overtime loss to the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Ramblers have gone 5-0 in home games. Loyola Chicago is 5-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles have gone 3-2 away from home. Eastern Michigan ranks fifth in the MAC giving up 70.9 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Loyola Chicago makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Eastern Michigan has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Eastern Michigan scores 7.1 more points per game (70.9) than Loyola Chicago gives up (63.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Dawson is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 14.7 points and 1.5 steals.

Jalen Terry is averaging 14.9 points, six rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

