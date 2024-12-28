Eastern Michigan takes on Davidson following Nelson’s 27-point performance

Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-5) at Davidson Wildcats (9-3) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -14.5;…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-5) at Davidson Wildcats (9-3)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -14.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits Davidson after Da’Sean Nelson scored 27 points in Eastern Michigan’s 86-82 victory over the Wright State Raiders.

The Wildcats are 7-0 in home games. Davidson is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.5 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 3-3 in road games. Eastern Michigan ranks sixth in the MAC shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Davidson is shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.4% Eastern Michigan allows to opponents. Eastern Michigan averages 71.2 points per game, 1.3 more than the 69.9 Davidson gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reed Bailey is averaging 18.9 points, seven rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Wildcats.

Jalen Terry is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

