Eastern Michigan plays UT Rio Grande Valley on 3-game road slide

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-6) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-6, 1-1 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan will aim to stop its three-game road skid when the Eagles face UT Rio Grande Valley.

The Vaqueros are 3-3 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 65.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Eastern Michigan is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 19.3 turnovers per game.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 65.1 points per game, 17.8 fewer points than the 82.9 Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan’s 35.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than UT Rio Grande Valley has allowed to its opponents (41.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kade Hackerott is scoring 13.8 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Vaqueros.

Sisi Eleko is averaging 21.3 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Eagles.

