Eastern Michigan plays Loyola Chicago after Henry’s 28-point showing

Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-0)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -18.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan faces Loyola Chicago after Christian Henry scored 28 points in Eastern Michigan’s 98-89 overtime loss to the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Ramblers are 5-0 on their home court. Loyola Chicago is second in the A-10 scoring 84.8 points while shooting 48.4% from the field.

The Eagles are 3-2 on the road. Eastern Michigan is 1-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Loyola Chicago makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Eastern Michigan has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Eastern Michigan averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Loyola Chicago gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Dawson is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Ramblers.

Jalen Terry is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 14.9 points, six rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals.

