Eastern Michigan hosts Hill and St. Thomas

Saint Thomas Tommies (7-5) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-8) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas faces…

Saint Thomas Tommies (7-5) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-8)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas faces Eastern Michigan after Jade Hill scored 24 points in St. Thomas’ 92-81 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Eagles are 1-3 in home games. Eastern Michigan is eighth in the MAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Sisi Eleko averaging 3.2.

The Tommies are 2-3 on the road. St. Thomas is eighth in the Summit with 31.1 rebounds per game led by Sammy Opichka averaging 6.2.

Eastern Michigan is shooting 36.4% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points lower than the 43.5% St. Thomas allows to opponents. St. Thomas’ 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Eastern Michigan has given up to its opponents (49.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleko is shooting 46.6% and averaging 20.7 points for the Eagles.

Hill is averaging 15.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Tommies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.