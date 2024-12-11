Eastern Kentucky visits Pittsburgh following Kimble’s 23-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-4) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-2, 1-0 ACC) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -18.5;…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-4) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-2, 1-0 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -18.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky faces Pittsburgh after George Kimble III scored 23 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 98-62 win over the Campbellsville Harrodsburg Pioneers.

The Panthers are 5-0 in home games. Pittsburgh has a 7-2 record against opponents above .500.

The Colonels are 2-2 on the road. Eastern Kentucky has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Pittsburgh averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky averages 10.5 more points per game (78.6) than Pittsburgh gives up to opponents (68.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaland Lowe is shooting 38.5% and averaging 17.1 points for the Panthers.

Devontae Blanton is averaging 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Colonels.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

