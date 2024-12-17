Eastern Kentucky hosts Northern Illinois after Angeles’ 21-point performance

Northern Illinois Huskies (4-4) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-3) Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky plays…

Northern Illinois Huskies (4-4) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-3)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky plays Northern Illinois after Althea Kara Angeles scored 21 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 89-72 win against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Colonels have gone 3-1 at home. Eastern Kentucky has a 2-3 record against teams over .500.

The Huskies are 2-2 on the road. Northern Illinois gives up 73.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.7 points per game.

Eastern Kentucky’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois scores 6.0 more points per game (68.1) than Eastern Kentucky gives up (62.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alice Recanati is averaging 11.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Colonels.

Alecia Doyle is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Huskies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.