Eastern Illinois visits Southeast Missouri State for conference matchup

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-6) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-7)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 6:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Macy McGlone and Eastern Illinois visit Kennedy Claybrooks and Southeast Missouri State in OVC action.

The Redhawks have gone 1-2 at home. Southeast Missouri State averages 20.5 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Panthers are 0-6 on the road. Eastern Illinois is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.0 turnovers per game.

Southeast Missouri State scores 57.8 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 71.3 Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Southeast Missouri State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Best is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 12 points.

McGlone is averaging 17.8 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.