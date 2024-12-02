Eastern Illinois visits No. 9 Kansas State on 4-game road skid

Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-4) at Kansas State Wildcats (7-1) New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois will…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-4) at Kansas State Wildcats (7-1)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois will aim to stop its four-game road slide when the Panthers face No. 9 Kansas State.

The Wildcats are 6-0 on their home court. Kansas State is the Big 12 leader with 41.6 rebounds per game led by Ayoka Lee averaging 6.4.

The Panthers have gone 0-4 away from home. Eastern Illinois ranks ninth in the OVC with 29.3 rebounds per game led by Macy McGlone averaging 9.0.

Kansas State scores 85.5 points, 18.0 more per game than the 67.5 Eastern Illinois allows. Eastern Illinois has shot at a 38.8% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 33.0% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Sides is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging nine points.

McGlone is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Panthers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

