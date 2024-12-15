Eastern Illinois visits No. 18 Iowa State following Crooks’ 31-point showing

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-5) at Iowa State Cyclones (8-3) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Iowa…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-5) at Iowa State Cyclones (8-3)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Iowa State hosts Eastern Illinois after Audi Crooks scored 31 points in Iowa State’s 75-69 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Cyclones have gone 7-0 at home. Iowa State ranks seventh in college basketball with 20.1 assists per game. Emily Ryan leads the Cyclones averaging 7.2.

The Panthers are 0-5 on the road. Eastern Illinois ranks ninth in the OVC with 29.1 rebounds per game led by Macy McGlone averaging 8.4.

Iowa State is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.8% Eastern Illinois allows to opponents. Eastern Illinois has shot at a 38.0% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 35.8% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan is averaging 7.9 points, 7.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Cyclones.

Charita Lewis is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 7.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

