Eastern Illinois visits Little Rock following Lee’s 31-point game

Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-6, 1-0 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (3-7, 1-0 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces Eastern Illinois after Faith Lee scored 31 points in Little Rock’s 83-60 victory against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Trojans have gone 3-2 in home games. Little Rock ranks seventh in the OVC in rebounding with 31.6 rebounds. Emerald Parker leads the Trojans with 6.5 boards.

The Panthers have gone 1-0 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois gives up 69.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.5 points per game.

Little Rock is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Eastern Illinois allows to opponents. Eastern Illinois averages 58.2 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 68.3 Little Rock allows.

The Trojans and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is shooting 40.9% and averaging 15.2 points for the Trojans.

Macy McGlone is averaging 17.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Panthers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.