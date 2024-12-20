Eastern Illinois visits Little Rock after Lee’s 31-point performance

Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-6, 1-0 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (3-7, 1-0 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-6, 1-0 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (3-7, 1-0 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock plays Eastern Illinois after Faith Lee scored 31 points in Little Rock’s 83-60 win over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Trojans have gone 3-2 at home. Little Rock is 0-7 against opponents over .500.

The Panthers are 1-0 in OVC play. Eastern Illinois is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.7 turnovers per game.

Little Rock scores 57.4 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 69.7 Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Little Rock allows.

The Trojans and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Holman is shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc with 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging nine points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

Macy McGlone is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.