Eastern Illinois visits Eastern Kentucky on 6-game road slide

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-6) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-5) Berea, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois will…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-6) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-5)

Berea, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois will look to end its six-game road skid when the Panthers play Eastern Kentucky.

The Colonels have gone 2-0 at home. Eastern Kentucky is third in the ASUN scoring 76.3 points while shooting 41.8% from the field.

The Panthers are 0-6 on the road. Eastern Illinois ranks ninth in the OVC allowing 75.3 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

Eastern Kentucky’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Eastern Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devontae Blanton is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Colonels.

Zion Fruster averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

