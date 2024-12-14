Eastern Illinois visits Eastern Kentucky on 6-game road slide

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-6) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-5) Berea, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -10;…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-6) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-5)

Berea, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -10; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois visits Eastern Kentucky looking to break its six-game road skid.

The Colonels have gone 2-0 in home games. Eastern Kentucky has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 0-6 on the road. Eastern Illinois is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

Eastern Kentucky scores 76.3 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 75.3 Eastern Illinois allows. Eastern Illinois averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Eastern Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Kimble III averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc.

Nakyel Shelton is shooting 43.2% and averaging 17.8 points for the Panthers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.