East Tennessee State visits UMKC, aims to break road losing streak

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-5) at UMKC Kangaroos (7-7) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-5) at UMKC Kangaroos (7-7)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State will aim to break its three-game road slide when the Buccaneers face UMKC.

The Kangaroos have gone 4-1 at home. UMKC ranks fourth in the Summit League in rebounding with 34.4 rebounds. Jamar Brown leads the Kangaroos with 6.5 boards.

The Buccaneers are 1-4 on the road. East Tennessee State is fourth in the SoCon with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Karon Boyd averaging 6.9.

UMKC is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.7% East Tennessee State allows to opponents. East Tennessee State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UMKC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Kangaroos.

Quimari Peterson is scoring 17.8 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Buccaneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.