East Tennessee State takes on Elon, seeks to break 3-game slide

Elon Phoenix (7-3) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-5)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State will try to end its three-game slide when the Buccaneers play Elon.

The Buccaneers are 5-1 in home games. East Tennessee State is sixth in the SoCon scoring 75.0 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Phoenix have gone 3-2 away from home. Elon is second in the CAA with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Matthew Van Komen averaging 3.9.

East Tennessee State averages 75.0 points, 9.6 more per game than the 65.4 Elon allows. Elon averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game East Tennessee State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quimari Peterson is averaging 17.6 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Buccaneers.

TK Simpkins is shooting 46.6% and averaging 15.7 points for the Phoenix.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

