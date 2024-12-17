East Tennessee State takes on Elon, looks for 5th straight home win

Elon Phoenix (7-3) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-5) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee…

Elon Phoenix (7-3) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-5)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Buccaneers face Elon.

The Buccaneers are 5-1 on their home court. East Tennessee State ranks sixth in the SoCon with 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Jaden Seymour averaging 10.7.

The Phoenix have gone 3-2 away from home. Elon has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

East Tennessee State makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than Elon has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). Elon has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of East Tennessee State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quimari Peterson is averaging 17.6 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Buccaneers.

TK Simpkins is averaging 15.7 points for the Phoenix.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

