East Tennessee State plays UMKC, aims to end road slide

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-5) at UMKC Kangaroos (7-7) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-5) at UMKC Kangaroos (7-7)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State will try to end its three-game road slide when the Buccaneers take on UMKC.

The Kangaroos have gone 4-1 in home games. UMKC scores 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 1-4 on the road. East Tennessee State is sixth in the SoCon scoring 75.8 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

UMKC is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.7% East Tennessee State allows to opponents. East Tennessee State has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of UMKC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamar Brown is shooting 49.2% and averaging 15.6 points for the Kangaroos.

Quimari Peterson is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Buccaneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.