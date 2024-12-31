East Tennessee State hosts VMI after Peterson’s 30-point game

VMI Keydets (6-7) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-6) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee…

VMI Keydets (6-7) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-6)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State plays VMI after Quimari Peterson scored 30 points in East Tennessee State’s 73-66 loss to the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Buccaneers have gone 6-1 in home games. East Tennessee State averages 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Keydets are 1-5 on the road. VMI scores 79.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

East Tennessee State scores 75.0 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 71.2 VMI gives up. VMI has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of East Tennessee State have averaged.

The Buccaneers and Keydets match up Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peterson is averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Buccaneers.

Tan Yildizoglu is averaging eight points, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Keydets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Keydets: 3-7, averaging 75.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

