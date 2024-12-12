East Tennessee State hosts Radford following Milton’s 26-point outing

Radford Highlanders (1-8) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (5-5) Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee…

Radford Highlanders (1-8) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (5-5)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State plays Radford after Braylyn Milton scored 26 points in East Tennessee State’s 72-42 victory against the Virginia-Wise Highland Cavaliers.

The Buccaneers have gone 4-1 in home games. East Tennessee State is fifth in the SoCon with 11.7 assists per game led by Courtney Moore averaging 2.4.

The Highlanders have gone 0-5 away from home. Radford ranks fifth in the Big South with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kirah Dandridge averaging 3.2.

East Tennessee State is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 40.6% Radford allows to opponents. Radford averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than East Tennessee State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milton is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Buccaneers.

Joi Williams is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Highlanders.

