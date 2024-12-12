East Tennessee State hosts Radford following Milton’s 26-point outing

Radford Highlanders (1-8) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (5-5)
Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State plays Radford after Braylyn Milton scored 26 points in East Tennessee State’s 72-42 victory against the Virginia-Wise Highland Cavaliers.
The Buccaneers have gone 4-1 in home games. East Tennessee State is fifth in the SoCon with 11.7 assists per game led by Courtney Moore averaging 2.4.
The Highlanders have gone 0-5 away from home. Radford ranks fifth in the Big South with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kirah Dandridge averaging 3.2.
East Tennessee State is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 40.6% Radford allows to opponents. Radford averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than East Tennessee State allows.
TOP PERFORMERS: Milton is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Buccaneers.
Joi Williams is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Highlanders.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
