East Tennessee State faces James Madison on 4-game win streak

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-2) at James Madison Dukes (4-4)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State will look to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Buccaneers take on James Madison.

The Dukes have gone 2-1 at home. James Madison ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by AJ Smith averaging 2.9.

The Buccaneers are 1-1 in road games. East Tennessee State ranks ninth in the SoCon with 14.5 assists per game led by Quimari Peterson averaging 4.1.

James Madison averages 77.3 points, 12.5 more per game than the 64.8 East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game James Madison gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Lindsay is shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 15 points.

Peterson is averaging 18.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Buccaneers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

