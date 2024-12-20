East Tennessee State faces IU Indianapolis

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-9, 0-3 Horizon) vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-5) Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-9, 0-3 Horizon) vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-5)

Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State squares off against IU Indianapolis in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Buccaneers are 7-5 in non-conference play. East Tennessee State is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

The Jaguars have a 1-6 record in non-conference play. IU Indianapolis has a 1-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

East Tennessee State is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points lower than the 47.4% IU Indianapolis allows to opponents. IU Indianapolis averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game East Tennessee State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braylyn Milton is averaging 12.9 points for the Buccaneers.

Shania Nichols-Vannett is averaging 12.8 points for the Jaguars.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.