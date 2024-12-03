East Tennessee State Buccaneers face the James Madison Dukes, aim for 5th straight win

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-2) at James Madison Dukes (4-4) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-2) at James Madison Dukes (4-4)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -3; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Buccaneers take on James Madison.

The Dukes are 2-1 in home games. James Madison ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 14.0 assists per game led by Mark Freeman averaging 4.0.

The Buccaneers are 1-1 on the road. East Tennessee State has a 6-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

James Madison makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than East Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). East Tennessee State has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 48.0% shooting opponents of James Madison have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Lindsay is shooting 51.9% and averaging 15.0 points for the Dukes.

Quimari Peterson is averaging 18.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Buccaneers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

