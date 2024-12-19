East Tennessee State Buccaneers and the IU Indianapolis Jaguars play in Fort Myers, Florida

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-9, 0-3 Horizon) vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-5) Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-9, 0-3 Horizon) vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-5)

Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis and East Tennessee State square off in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Buccaneers have a 7-5 record in non-conference play. East Tennessee State ranks seventh in the SoCon with 24.0 points per game in the paint led by Carmen Richardson averaging 4.0.

The Jaguars have a 1-6 record in non-conference play. IU Indianapolis is fifth in the Horizon with 12.1 assists per game led by Azyah Newson-Cole averaging 2.1.

East Tennessee State is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points lower than the 47.4% IU Indianapolis allows to opponents. IU Indianapolis has shot at a 40.1% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 37.5% shooting opponents of East Tennessee State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braylyn Milton is scoring 12.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Buccaneers.

Shania Nichols-Vannett is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Jaguars.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

