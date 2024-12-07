East Carolina puts home win streak on the line against Elon

Elon Phoenix (4-3) at East Carolina Pirates (3-4) Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts…

Elon Phoenix (4-3) at East Carolina Pirates (3-4)

Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts Elon looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Pirates are 3-0 in home games. East Carolina is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.7 turnovers per game.

The Phoenix are 1-2 on the road. Elon averages 15.6 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

East Carolina is shooting 35.8% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 38.9% Elon allows to opponents. Elon has shot at a 39.1% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 40.3% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayla Hearp is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 12.4 points and 1.9 steals.

Raven Preston is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Phoenix.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

