East Carolina puts home win streak on the line against Elon

Elon Phoenix (4-3) at East Carolina Pirates (3-4) Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts…

Elon Phoenix (4-3) at East Carolina Pirates (3-4)

Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts Elon looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Pirates are 3-0 on their home court. East Carolina is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Phoenix have gone 1-2 away from home. Elon ranks seventh in the CAA with 11.6 assists per game led by Maraja Pass averaging 3.6.

East Carolina’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Elon allows. Elon averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game East Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayla Hearp is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 12.4 points and 1.9 steals.

Raven Preston is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Phoenix.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.