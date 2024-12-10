East Carolina hosts North Alabama in non-conference action

North Alabama Lions (6-4) at East Carolina Pirates (7-3) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina…

North Alabama Lions (6-4) at East Carolina Pirates (7-3)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on North Alabama in non-conference play.

The Pirates have gone 5-1 in home games. East Carolina is second in the AAC with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by C.J. Walker averaging 3.0.

The Lions are 1-3 on the road. North Alabama averages 78.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

East Carolina is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.2% North Alabama allows to opponents. North Alabama has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is shooting 42.4% and averaging 18.8 points for the Pirates.

Jacari Lane is averaging 15.4 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.