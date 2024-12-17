East Carolina hosts Brewer and Florida International

Florida International Panthers (4-6) at East Carolina Pirates (7-4) Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates…

Florida International Panthers (4-6) at East Carolina Pirates (7-4)

Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International visits East Carolina after Jayden Brewer scored 20 points in Florida International’s 81-72 win against the Stetson Hatters.

The Pirates have gone 5-2 at home. East Carolina is seventh in the AAC scoring 77.3 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Panthers are 1-3 in road games. Florida International is ninth in the CUSA scoring 74.6 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.

East Carolina is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.6% Florida International allows to opponents. Florida International has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is shooting 41.2% and averaging 17.8 points for the Pirates.

Brewer is averaging 14.9 points and six rebounds for the Panthers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

