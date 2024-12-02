East Carolina faces UNC Wilmington following Walker’s 23-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-2) at East Carolina Pirates (7-1) Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-2) at East Carolina Pirates (7-1)

Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts UNC Wilmington after C.J. Walker scored 23 points in East Carolina’s 93-69 win against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Pirates have gone 5-0 at home. East Carolina averages 82.8 points and has outscored opponents by 13.7 points per game.

The Seahawks are 1-1 on the road. UNC Wilmington leads the CAA scoring 84.9 points per game while shooting 46.0%.

East Carolina is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 45.0% UNC Wilmington allows to opponents. UNC Wilmington averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than East Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 21.3 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc.

Donovan Newby averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.