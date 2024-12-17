Earnest leads Valparaiso against Saint Louis after 23-point showing

Valparaiso Beacons (3-5) at Saint Louis Billikens (4-7) St. Louis; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso plays Saint Louis…

Valparaiso Beacons (3-5) at Saint Louis Billikens (4-7)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso plays Saint Louis after Leah Earnest scored 23 points in Valparaiso’s 67-54 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Billikens have gone 2-2 in home games. Saint Louis has a 2-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Beacons have gone 0-3 away from home. Valparaiso is seventh in the MVC scoring 66.1 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

Saint Louis averages 72.2 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 67.3 Valparaiso allows. Valparaiso has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Saint Louis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Bergstrom is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 8.4 points.

Earnest is averaging 18.1 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Beacons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

