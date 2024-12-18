Earnest leads Valparaiso against Saint Louis after 23-point showing

Valparaiso Beacons (3-5) at Saint Louis Billikens (4-7) St. Louis; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits Saint Louis…

Valparaiso Beacons (3-5) at Saint Louis Billikens (4-7)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits Saint Louis after Leah Earnest scored 23 points in Valparaiso’s 67-54 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Billikens are 2-2 on their home court. Saint Louis is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Beacons are 0-3 on the road. Valparaiso is eighth in the MVC with 12.0 assists per game led by Earnest averaging 3.0.

Saint Louis’ average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Saint Louis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Kennedy is shooting 35.9% and averaging 15.6 points for the Billikens.

Earnest is shooting 52.9% and averaging 18.1 points for the Beacons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

