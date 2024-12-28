Earnest and Valparaiso host Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-7) at Valparaiso Beacons (3-7) Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts Southern Illinois…

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-7) at Valparaiso Beacons (3-7)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts Southern Illinois after Leah Earnest scored 24 points in Valparaiso’s 79-71 loss to the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Beacons are 2-2 on their home court. Valparaiso allows 68.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The Salukis are 1-4 in road games. Southern Illinois has a 1-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Valparaiso is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 43.1% Southern Illinois allows to opponents. Southern Illinois’ 35.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points lower than Valparaiso has given up to its opponents (44.1%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Earnest is shooting 50.4% and averaging 18.0 points for the Beacons.

Gift Uchenna is averaging 15 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Salukis.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

