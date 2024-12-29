Earnest and Valparaiso host Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-7) at Valparaiso Beacons (3-7) Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts Southern Illinois…

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-7) at Valparaiso Beacons (3-7)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts Southern Illinois after Leah Earnest scored 24 points in Valparaiso’s 79-71 loss to the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Beacons are 2-2 in home games. Valparaiso is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

The Salukis are 1-4 on the road. Southern Illinois is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 18.3 turnovers per game.

Valparaiso scores 65.9 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 70.6 Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Valparaiso gives up.

The Beacons and Salukis match up Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Earnest is scoring 18.0 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Beacons.

Gift Uchenna is averaging 15 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Salukis.

