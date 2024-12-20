Eaglestaff scores 19 as North Dakota knocks off South Dakota Mines 80-48

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Treysen Eaglestaff had 19 points in North Dakota’s 80-48 victory against South Dakota Mines on…

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Treysen Eaglestaff had 19 points in North Dakota’s 80-48 victory against South Dakota Mines on Friday night.

Eaglestaff shot 9 for 15, including 0 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Fightin’ Hawks (5-9). Mier Panoam went 4 of 5 from the field to add 10 points. Zach Kraft shot 3 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Hardrockers were led by Luke Stoddard, who posted eight points and two blocks. Gavin Soukup added eight points for South Dakota Mines. Guillem Garcia finished with eight points.

North Dakota hosts Waldorf in its next matchup on December 29.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

