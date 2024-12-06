Eaglestaff leads North Dakota against Weber State after 24-point showing

Weber State Wildcats (4-5) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (3-5) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Weber State Wildcats (4-5) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (3-5)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota faces Weber State after Treysen Eaglestaff scored 24 points in North Dakota’s 87-81 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 1-0 at home. North Dakota has a 2-2 record against teams over .500.

The Wildcats are 0-3 on the road. Weber State is the Big Sky leader with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Dyson Koehler averaging 5.2.

North Dakota is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 40.2% Weber State allows to opponents. Weber State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game North Dakota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eaglestaff is shooting 45.6% and averaging 19.1 points for the Fightin’ Hawks.

Miguel Tomley is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 11.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

