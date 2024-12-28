Eads and Seton Hall host Butler

Seton Hall Pirates (9-3, 1-0 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 0-1 Big East) Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seton Hall Pirates (9-3, 1-0 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 0-1 Big East)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall visits Butler after Jada Eads scored 25 points in Seton Hall’s 51-40 victory over the Providence Friars.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-1 in home games. Butler is third in the Big East with 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Sydney Jaynes averaging 6.0.

The Pirates are 1-0 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall ranks fourth in the Big East giving up 57.3 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

Butler makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Seton Hall has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Seton Hall’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Butler has given up to its opponents (41.7%).

The Bulldogs and Pirates square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karsyn Norman is averaging 2.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs.

Faith Misonius is averaging 18 points and 2.5 steals for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 64.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

