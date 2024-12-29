Eads and Seton Hall host Butler

Seton Hall Pirates (9-3, 1-0 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 0-1 Big East) Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seton Hall Pirates (9-3, 1-0 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 0-1 Big East)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall plays Butler after Jada Eads scored 25 points in Seton Hall’s 51-40 victory against the Providence Friars.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-1 at home. Butler ranks third in the Big East with 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Sydney Jaynes averaging 6.0.

The Pirates are 1-0 in conference games. Seton Hall is 8-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

Butler averages 69.4 points, 12.1 more per game than the 57.3 Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Butler has allowed to its opponents (41.7%).

The Bulldogs and Pirates meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caroline Strande averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc.

Amari Wright is averaging 4.3 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 64.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

