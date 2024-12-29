Dyer and Troy host JMU

Troy Trojans (6-6) at James Madison Dukes (8-4) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits JMU after…

Troy Trojans (6-6) at James Madison Dukes (8-4)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits JMU after Zay Dyer scored 23 points in Troy’s 77-69 victory against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Dukes have gone 4-1 in home games. JMU has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trojans are 2-5 on the road. Troy ranks eighth in college basketball with 15.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Dyer averaging 3.5.

JMU scores 68.8 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 72.7 Troy gives up. Troy has shot at a 40.0% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of JMU have averaged.

The Dukes and Trojans face off Sunday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton McDaniel averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc.

Dyer is averaging 13 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 38.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 44.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.