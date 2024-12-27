Dwyer, St. John’s Red Storm take on the Creighton Bluejays

Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 1-0 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (10-2, 0-1 Big East) New York; Saturday, 1:30 p.m.…

Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 1-0 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (10-2, 0-1 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s takes on Creighton in a matchup of Big East teams.

The Red Storm are 5-1 on their home court. St. John’s is 8-2 against opponents over .500.

The Bluejays are 1-0 in conference games. Creighton is fourth in the Big East with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Molly Mogensen averaging 4.1.

St. John’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Creighton allows. Creighton averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.6 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game St. John’s gives up.

The Red Storm and Bluejays meet Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lashae Dwyer is averaging 15.3 points, 3.3 assists and three steals for the Red Storm.

Lauren Jensen is averaging 17.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Bluejays.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 8-2, averaging 63.9 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points per game.

Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

