Dusell scores 25 in Nevada’s 105-73 win over Texas Southern

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Xavier Dusell’s 25 points helped Nevada defeat Texas Southern 105-73 on Saturday night.

Dusell shot 8 for 12, including 7 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Wolf Pack (8-3). Nick Davidson scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds and seven assists. Kobe Sanders shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the foul line to finish with 18 points.

The Tigers (1-8) were led by Zaire Hayes, who posted 16 points. Kavion McClain added 13 points and four assists for Texas Southern. Kenny Hunter also had eight points and seven rebounds.

Nevada took the lead with 19:42 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 55-31 at halftime, with Dusell racking up 17 points. Nevada extended its lead to 95-60 during the second half, fueled by a 17-2 scoring run. Davidson scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

