Dusell and Nevada host Colorado State

Colorado State Rams (6-5) at Nevada Wolf Pack (8-3) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on…

Colorado State Rams (6-5) at Nevada Wolf Pack (8-3)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on Colorado State after Xavier Dusell scored 25 points in Nevada’s 105-73 win against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Wolf Pack have gone 6-1 at home. Nevada ranks third in the MWC with 16.1 assists per game led by Kobe Sanders averaging 4.5.

The Rams have gone 0-1 away from home. Colorado State ranks ninth in the MWC with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Rashaan Mbemba averaging 1.6.

Nevada scores 77.7 points, 7.2 more per game than the 70.5 Colorado State gives up. Colorado State has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

The Wolf Pack and Rams face off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Davidson is averaging 15.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Wolf Pack.

Nique Clifford is scoring 16.4 points per game with 10.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.